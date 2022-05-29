Singapore is brewing beer from sewage, urine. Internet is aghast

NewBrew describes itself as having a “toasted, honey-like aftertaste”. (Representative image)

Water scarcity has been a consistent problem in Singapore and, as an environment-friendly initiative, the country's water agency has launched a beer made of recycled sewage, including urine.

One of the main ingredients of the beer 'NewBrew' is a liquid called 'NeWater' which is recycled from sewage, filtered, and then pumped into Singapore's water supply, reported BBC.

According to reports, NeWater goes through stringent tests, several rounds of filtration, making it safe to drink. The sewage is treated to become “ultra-clean” water, before it is used to make 95 per cent of the tropical blonde ale, Independent had reported.

Singapore, which faces an acute shortage of drinking water, has been treating sewage for years to turn it into potable water.

NewBrew, which describes itself as having a “toasted, honey-like aftertaste”, was launched last month by national water agency PUB and local craft beer brewery Brewerkz, along with Singapore International Water Week (SIWW), reported The Straites Times

While Singaporeans seem to have accepted the "eco-friendly" beer, the same can't be said of netizens who just learnt of NewBrew.

Here are some of the reactions:



Le bhakt - hold my gau mutra pic.twitter.com/cOJaGJQs5P

— (@imiddyaa) May 27, 2022



Singapore brewery has made beer from urine and sewage water. I guess now saying ‘I’m getting pissed’ won’t sound that bad!

— Mohan Sinha(@Mohansinha) May 29, 2022



Great! Beer made from urine to go with crisps (chips) made from cockroach legs and the burger made from Bills lab grown geo engineered snot. Lovely. — themacian.com (@themacian42) May 28, 2022

The drink -- available in shops and bars -- was launched to raise awareness about the country's water scarcity problems and the innovative solutions to tackle it.





