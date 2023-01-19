Singapore-bound flight takes off without 35 passengers. Airline says they revised departure time

The Scoot airline plane from Amritsar to Singapore departed at 3 pm instead of 7:55 pm. (Representative image)

A Singapore-bound flight from Amritsar took off almost five hours ahead of schedule leaving behind 35 passengers, prompting a Directorate General of Civil Aviation probe into the matter, even as Scoot Airlines said they had notified all fliers about the change in departure time via email.

The Scoot Airline flight, originally scheduled to depart at 7.55 pm on Wednesday took off at 3 pm, hours ahead of its departure time. Many passengers, who had not checked their emails about the change in departure, reached the airport according to the 7:55 pm schedule only to find to their bitter shock that the plane had already departed.

This triggered chaos at the airport with many people complaining to authorities.

The airline maintained that they departed with the passengers who checked their emails and arrived on the revised time.

Around 280 passengers were to travel to on the plane and approximately 250 passengers made it, ANI reported quoting the Amritsar airport director.

An airport official told ANI that the travel agent, who booked the tickets for over 30 people in a group, had not informed them about the change leading to the issue.

The passengers who were left behind were reportedly accommodated on another flight four hours later.

The DGCA has sought a report from both Scoot, a Singaporean low-cost airline, and the Amritsar Airport authority.

Just days ago, 55 passengers of a Go First flight from Bengaluru to Delhi were left behind on the tarmac when the plane took off without them. They were on the bus from the terminal to the plane when the plane took off.