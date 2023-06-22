Singapore-based FII buys stake in Axita Cotton, stock hits 5% upper circuit

Axita Cotton

Singapore-based foreign institutional investor Nav Capital VCC-Nav Capital Emerging Star Fund has recently made a significant move by acquiring a stake in the small-cap company Axita Cotton Limited. This development has garnered attention in the stock market, resulting in a noteworthy impact on the company's shares.

Following the news of Nav Capital's investment, Axita Cotton Limited experienced a surge in its stock price to Rs. 27.18, as the market opened on 16th June,2023 with the shares exhibiting an upside gap. Within a few minutes of the opening bell, the stock hit the upper circuit of 5%, showcasing the market's positive response to this development. This rapid increase in the stock price reflects the influence of foreign institutional investors (FIIs), such as Nav Capital, on small-cap companies such as Axita Cotton Limited.

Axita Cotton Limited, an Indian-based manufacturer and exporter of raw cotton, had previously made headlines with its announcement of a share buyback. The recent bulk deals made by Nav Capital, involving the purchase of 1,000,000 shares at an average price of Rs. 27.18 per share, have added to the overall market excitement surrounding Axita Cotton Limited.

Due to the significant FII investment, there is an upper circuit of 5% in place for Axita Cotton Limited shares, priced at Rs. 27.15/- . With this surge in market activity and the upper circuit constraint, Axita Cotton Limited's current market capitalization stands at approximately Rs. 560 crore.

It is worth noting that FII investments in small-cap companies often act as catalysts for stock prices, bringing increased liquidity and driving market sentiment. The positive momentum in Axita Cotton Limited's stock price can be attributed not only to the FII investment but also to the news of the company's buyback. This strategic move has generated confidence among investors, leading to an overall uptrend in the stock's performance.

The buyback announcement indicates that the company believes its shares are undervalued and seeks to enhance shareholder value by repurchasing a portion of its outstanding shares. Such actions are often viewed positively by investors as they demonstrate management's confidence in the company's prospects and its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

In conclusion, Nav Capital VCC-Nav Capital Emerging Star Fund's acquisition of a stake in Axita Cotton Limited has triggered a surge in the company's stock price. The FII investment, coupled with the news of the share buyback, has acted as a catalyst for the stock's upward trajectory.

