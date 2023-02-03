Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to marry in Jaisalmer? What we know so far

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will reportedly tie the knot this week in Jaisalmer (Image credit: kiaraaliaadvani/Instagram)

Will they or won’t they? Speculation around Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s rumoured wedding gained credence when Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer seemingly confirmed the nuptials. The couple will reportedly have a destination wedding in Jaisalmer in the presence of close friends and family – but paparazzi squads from Mumbai have already stationed themselves outside the rumoured wedding venue.

On February 2, paparazzo Viral Bhayani revealed in an Instagram post that his team had reached Jaisalmer for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding. the official Instagram handle of the Suryagarh hotel reacted to his Instagram post by writing “See you soon” – which was all the confirmation that fans needed.

Bhayani said the wedding would take place between February 4 to 6. However, a report in ETimes put the wedding date down as February 6, adding that pre-wedding functions like Haldi and Sangeet are slated for February 5.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have reportedly been dating for a few years now. The couple shared screen space in the 2021 film Shershaah. They have never confirmed the relationship, and neither actor has so far addressed the wedding rumours, which gained steam after Kiara Advani’s appearance on Koffee with Karan. It was earlier rumoured that the wedding would take place on January 23.

The wedding, if it happens, will be the second Bollywood wedding to take place this year after Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s intimate ceremony in Khandala.

Sidharth and Kiara would not be the first couple to choose Rajasthan as their wedding destination. In December 2021, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had chosen Six Senses Fort Barwara hotel in Sawai Madhopur for their ultra-private wedding.