Siddaramaiah had a smart comeback to #SelfieWithTilak posts trending on Twitter

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah came in the line of fire on Wednesday after saying he was scared of people who wear ‘tilak’ (usually smeared vermillion).



#WATCH Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah, says, "I am scared of people who put long tikas with kumkum or ash", at an event, in Badami, Karnataka, yesterday pic.twitter.com/2UMjVI3DkL

— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2019

Siddaramaiah was asking local officials about work on Agasthya Lake Rejuvenation Project, when they pointed towards the contractor of the project, who was wearing a tika. While asking him to finish the work on time, the veteran stated, “I am scared of people who put long tikas with kumkum or ash.”

A video of the statement went viral and raked up quite a storm. It drew massive flak on social media by citizens, members of right-wing groups and the saffron party, alike. Many Twitter users even accused him of attempting to polarize voters.

Some members of the BJP were quick to share pictures of Siddaramaiah wearing a tilak himself, while others shared images of Rahul and Sonia Gandhi sporting tikas.



I am tweeting My pic with Tilak to show Protest against Anti Hindu/Anti Indian Culture CM Siddaramaiah . I request everyone to Tweet your Pic/Selfie with Tilak ,Tag @siddaramaiah with Hashtag #SelfieWithTilak pic.twitter.com/ra5YrwcZUY

— Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) March 6, 2019



Done #SelfieWithTilak here is my contribution to show protest against anti hindu/ Indian culture pic.twitter.com/Ej3kvi3mTr

— Meera (@iSanjuktaP) March 6, 2019

Cashing in on the heated, wounded words pouring in on Twitter, BJP spokesperson Tajinder Singh Bagga shared a picture of himself donning a tilak, and appealed others to do the same, using the hashtag #selfiewithtilak.

#SelfieWithTilak

Ye darr achcha hain href="https://t.co/lcZZCIL5FS">pic.twitter.com/lcZZCIL5FS — tumhari Sullu (@humour_full) March 6, 2019

Later though, in a fitting comeback, Siddaramaiah tweeted: “Tilak & saffron are essential parts of Hindu culture and has sanctity to it. But since when @BJP4India tried to appropriate & abuse these symbols for their political gains, people have started fearing & doubting those who use these symbols.”

In an oblique reference to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he wrote: “There is a CM from @BJP4India who wears saffron & applies tilak, but has a lot of criminal cases against him. Will people respect him or feel scared of him?”