Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 06:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Siddaramaiah had a smart comeback to #SelfieWithTilak posts trending on Twitter

The hashtag started trending on Twitter as a mark of protest against the former Karnataka CM said he is scared of people who wear tilak

Moneycontrol News
Picture for representation
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah came in the line of fire on Wednesday after saying he was scared of people who wear ‘tilak’ (usually smeared vermillion).

Siddaramaiah was asking local officials about work on Agasthya Lake Rejuvenation Project, when they pointed towards the contractor of the project, who was wearing a tika. While asking him to finish the work on time, the veteran stated, “I am scared of people who put long tikas with kumkum or ash.”

A video of the statement went viral and raked up quite a storm. It drew massive flak on social media by citizens, members of right-wing groups and the saffron party, alike. Many Twitter users even accused him of attempting to polarize voters.

Some members of the BJP were quick to share pictures of Siddaramaiah wearing a tilak himself, while others shared images of Rahul and Sonia Gandhi sporting tikas.


Cashing in on the heated, wounded words pouring in on Twitter, BJP spokesperson Tajinder Singh Bagga shared a picture of himself donning a tilak, and appealed others to do the same, using the hashtag #selfiewithtilak.

 






Later though, in a fitting comeback, Siddaramaiah tweeted: “Tilak & saffron are essential parts of Hindu culture and has sanctity to it. But since when @BJP4India tried to appropriate & abuse these symbols for their political gains, people have started fearing & doubting those who use these symbols.”

In an oblique reference to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he wrote: “There is a CM from @BJP4India who wears saffron & applies tilak, but has a lot of criminal cases against him. Will people respect him or feel scared of him?”

First Published on Mar 8, 2019 06:43 pm

