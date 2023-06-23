'Sick society': Delivery man asked not to share lift, causes outrage on Twitter

The incident continues a recent trend when delivery guys have not be allowed to use facilities used by the general public. (Representational Photo).

Keeping the recent trend of outsiders being disallowed to use public spaces going, a man narrated an incident on Twitter recently in which he stated that a delivery person refused to enter the lift since he was told in a previous apartment not to share the lift with another resident.

Sharing the incident, the man who was identified as Makarand questioned the existing society and asked if those who ordered the food were the ones who were disallowing delivery persons from not entering the lift.

"I was getting into the lift in my apartment building when a delivery person came along. He stopped at the door. I called him in and asked why he hadn't entered. He said "In the last building I delivered something (food), I was told to wait and not share the life with a resident.

What society are we living in? We don't mind our food being carried by people we are not willing to share lifts with. Please don't tell me that the ones who ordered food are not the ones who stopped him. We discriminate constantly. We are a sick society," the man wrote on Twitter.



The tweet generated several angry reactions, many of whom criticised the mindset of apartments and societies.

"It's happened with me many times and I cannot wrap my head around the fact that someone would deny entry to another human..also once in a very posh building I went into the service lift, the watchman ran to get me out..if someone sees me in the 'maids' lift he will be in trouble," one user wrote.

"This nonsense is there in many buildings …even domestic helps have to wait for a Service Lift," another user wrote.

