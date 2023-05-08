English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Shubman Gill to lend his voice in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

    The film is the sequel to 2018's 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' and is set in a shared multiverse of alternate universes called the 'Spider-Verse'.

    PTI
    May 08, 2023 / 05:22 PM IST
    Shubman Gill

    Shubman Gill will voice the Hindi and Punjabi versions of the film.

    Indian batter Shubman Gill will lend his voice to Indian Spider-Man in the upcoming animated movie "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse", the makers announced on Monday. The film marks the big-screen debut of Pavitr Prabhakar, the Indian Spider-Man.

    Gill, who is currently playing for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League, said Spider-Man is "one of the most relatable superheroes". The 23-year-old will voice the Hindi and Punjabi versions of the film.

    "Since the movie will be debuting the Indian Spider-Man for the first time on screen, getting to be the voice of our Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, in the Hindi and Punjabi languages was such a remarkable experience for me. Already, I feel superhuman. I am eagerly anticipating the release of this movie," the cricketer said in a statement.

    June 2 will indeed be a momentous occasion for all Spider-Man fans across the country, and we are sure that everyone will shower the same love on this film as they did on "Spider-Man: No Way Home", said Shony Panjikaran, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International (SPRI) India.

    "We are so excited to collaborate with Shubman Gill, as he's not only a youth icon but also a true hero, having represented our country so well in international cricket while enthralling millions of fans with his on-ground heroics," Panjikaran added.

    Related stories

    "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" will hit the Indian screens in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali on June 2.

    The film is the sequel to 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and is set in a shared multiverse of alternate universes called the "Spider-Verse".

    Also read: IPL 2023: Shubman Gill facing Arjun Tendulkar has social media in splits, sparks meme fest

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #Shubman Gill #Spider-Man
    first published: May 8, 2023 05:19 pm