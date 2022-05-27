English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Shreya Lenka becomes India’s first K-pop star, joins Blackswan

    Shreya Lenka, an 18-year-old from Odisha, has been selected as the newest member of South Korean girl group Blackswan

    Moneycontrol News
    May 27, 2022 / 07:30 PM IST
    Shreya Lenka was chosen from among 4,000 applicants in a grueling audition process (Image credit: drenter_official/Instagram)

    Shreya Lenka was chosen from among 4,000 applicants in a grueling audition process (Image credit: drenter_official/Instagram)


    Shreya Lenka, an 18-year-old from Odisha, has been selected as the newest member of South Korean girl group Blackswan. Lenka was selected from among thousands of applicants in a global audition organised last year by Blackswan's label DR Music.

    Blackswan held global auditions starting May 2021 to select a new member after Hyemi's exit from the group left one spot open. Initially, Shreya Lenka (who stylises her name as Sriya) reached the final round along with Gabriela Dalcin of Brazil, and the group was expected to select one from among the two artistes.

    On Thursday, however, DR Music announced that both Lenka and Dalcin would be joining Blackswan. “Sriya and Gabi were finally selected as members of Blackswan after participating the global audition program for last 6 months. With their debut, we will be back with the new Blackswan,” the label announced.


    Formed in 2020 by DR Music, Blackswan consists of Youngheun, Fatou, Judy, Leia. Lenka and Dalcin will join as the group’s fifth and sixth members.

    Gabriela Dalcin and Shreya Lenka moved to South Korea after reaching the final round of auditions. Over a period of several weeks, they reportedly underwent rigorous training in standard vocal, dance and rap, as well as musical instruments.

    Close

    Related stories

    Reacting to the news of her becoming India’s first K-pop artiste, her father Avinash Lenka told Kalinga TV: “Though I had faith on her hard work, I never expected that Shreya would make it. Despite all my misgivings about her future, I encouraged her to follow her passion for dancing as she always wanted to be a dancer and participated in several dance competitions.”

    Born in Rourkela, Odisha, in 2003, Shreya Lenka is trained in Hindustani classical and Odissi. She has also learned forms of contemporary modern dances.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Blackswan #K-Pop #Odisha #Shreya Lenka #South Korea
    first published: May 27, 2022 07:29 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.