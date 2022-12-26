'Shouldn't be a Gemini as...': Man's newspaper ad for a bike instructor is viral

The ad has been viewed around 5 lakh times with over 6,600 likes on Twitter. (Image: @aneetta_joby_/Twitter)

Quirky newspaper advertisements are not that uncommon. If someone just scrolls through the hundreds of ads on the classifieds page, something bizarre, outrageous or hilarious may just catch your attention. And with the advent of social media, these discoveries are now out for the world to see.

One such advertisement that has now gone viral on Twitter is a prime example. A man is looking for a bike instructor – but he has some requirements.

“This is Pravinbhai Sudani, need an instructor to teach me riding a bike. He must be polite cuz if I wanted to be humiliated I would've asked my dad to teach me. He shouldn't be a Gemini as they are irresponsible. Also if he loves anime we can discuss Naruto. My bike is Jawa Bobber. Don't ask for unreal money as I won it by playing bidblast on the CRED store," the advertisement in page 10 of a newspaper read.



The hilarious ad has been viewed around 5 lakh times with over 6,600 likes on Twitter since being posted by a user with the caption: “I am still trying to process Pravinbhai ki demands.”

This may just be a promotional stunt for CRED to draw people’s attention to the company’s bidding game “Bidblast”, but a man named Pravinbhai Sudani actually did win the CRED game. The man, from Gujarat’s Vadodara, won a Jawa 42 Bobber motorcycle on December 21.

Many Twitter users had hilarious responses to the ad.

“Getting a job in BCCI is more easy than this,” one user wrote.

“Pravinbhai's demands look more lethal than Bumrah's Yorkers,” another comment reads.

Many joked about the Gemini “requirement”.

“I'm myself Gemini but I'm not irresponsible. Even my mother holds me responsible if there is any nuisance in my house,” a user commented.

CRED BidBlast is a bidding game where you can trade CRED coins to place a bid against a listed reward. The lowest bid stands to win the prize without paying any money.