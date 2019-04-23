Should have strapped bomb on RaGa, says Pankaja Munde: Report

BJP leader Pankaja Munde said on Monday that those sceptical of the surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army would only be satisfied if bombs were strapped on AICC chief Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to the media, she said the surgical strikes were conducted in retaliation to dastardly attacks on our security forces. Yet, some people question why those were conducted. They also ask for the evidence that it ever happened, she said, as per NDTV.

Commenting further on this, she told news agency ANI: “I say we should have attached a bomb to Rahul Gandhi and sent him to another country. Then they would have understood.”

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Munde, a minister in Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s cabinet, was speaking at an election rally in the state's Jalna constituency.

She was talking about the surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army on terror camps along the Line of Control on September 29, 2016. This was done within 11 days of Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists attacking an army base in Uri and killing 19 soldiers.

Munde’s comments may flare yet another controversy since the Election Commission has warned all political parties from using the armed forces to sway votes in their favour during the ongoing national general elections.

Notably, this poll season, the ruling party has been cashing in on the patriotic fervour heavily. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has employed the surgical strike rhetoric to woo voters on several occasions.

“I want to ask my first-time voters, can your first vote be dedicated to the soldiers who conducted the Balakot air strikes? Can your first vote be in the name of the martyrs who lost their lives in Pulwama?” the PM said at an election rally.

Opposition parties allege that the Bharatiya Janata Party has been citing military operations to uphold the impression that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government can safeguard the security interests of the nation.

Lieutenant General DS Hooda, who supervised the surgical strikes, has acknowledged that the attacks are being “overhyped and politicised”. However, the saffron party said the opposition’s objections would demoralise the soldiers.