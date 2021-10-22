'Shooter Dadi' says Thar came to life when she stood next to It. Anand Mahindra agrees

Image credit: Photo tweeted by @shooterdadi.

A photo of Prakashi Tomar aka “Shooter Dadi”, the 84-year-old sharpshooter from Uttar Pradesh, caught industrialist Anand Mahindra’s attention.

The shooting champion shared a photo of her posing next to a Thar, manufactured by the industrialist’s Mahindra & Mahindra group.

“This vehicle came to life after your dadi (grandmother) stood next to it,” Ms Tomar tweeted on Friday, tagging Mr Mahindra and his company.

Hours later, Mr Mahindra seemed to agree with the senior citizen with an equally witty comeback.

“That’s absolutely correct, dadi-ji When @shooterdadi sits inside and drives the Thar, it will go as fast a bullet,” he wrote in Hindi, quote-tweeting Prakashi Tomar ’s post.

Prakashi Tomar’s sister-law Chandro Tomar, who was the oldest woman sharp shooter in the world, died of COVID-19 in April this year. She was 89.

"Mera saath chhoot gaya, Chandro kaha chali gayi (She has left me, Chandro where have you gone?),” Prakashi Tomar had tweeted after her death.

The two shooters, from Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district, have won many national competitions for veterans. They inspiring the award-winning Bollywood film “Saand ki Aankh”.

The two broke all kinds of stereotypes, including battling patriarchy.

While the men at home objected to their shooting, they were helped by their sons, daughters-in-law, granddaughters and daughters, including active trap shooter Seema Tomar, as they would quietly sneak out of the house to practice the sport at a nearby range.