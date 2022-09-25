Shona Lisa to Lisa Tai: Internet is impressed with Mona Lisa reimagined from different states

Besides being one of the most valuable paintings in the world, Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa is also a favourite among parody makers. Recently, a few images of the Mona Lisa imagined in Indian avatars from different states went viral.

A Twitter thread shared by "moody photoshopper" Pooja Sangwan starts with “Lisa Mausi,” a South Delhi version of the Mona Lisa with the caption: “If Mona Lisa was born in South Delhi, she would be ‘Lisa Mausi’.”

Following "Lisa Mausi" were “Lisa Tai" from Maharashtra decked in a Paithni saree and a nose ring or nath and "Lisa Devi" from Bihar sporting a big red bindi.

Image credit: @ThePerilousGirl/Twitter

Next were Rajasthan's Maharani Lisa and wearing the traditional, red and white coloured Garad saree from Kolkata was “Shona Lisa.”

Image credit: @ThePerilousGirl/Twitter

The last three representations were from Kerala and Telangana and Gujarat with "Lisa Mol", "Lisa Bomma" and "Lisa Ben".

Image credit: @ThePerilousGirl/Twitter

The internet, impressed with the interpretation, soon began to request for more Mona Lisa images reimagined from other states.

A Twitter user commented, “The fact that every attire and getup is different and yet so beautiful," another called the thread the “best thing on the internet today.”

What do you think of the Mona Lisa interpretations? Which one is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

