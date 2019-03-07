Shoe-down in UP: BJP lawmakers hurl more than abuses at each other

A day after he was roughed up, BJP MLA from Sant Kabir Nagar Rakesh Singh Baghel staged a sit-in demanding action against district and police officials who had lathi-charged him and his supporters.



A massive ruckus had ensued at the district planning committee meeting in Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabir Nagar on March 6, in full public view, when an altercation between two BJP lawmakers escalated into a fist fight and stopped at one thrashing the other with a shoe.

An Indian Express report stated that the meeting was being attended by senior administration, police officers, and Ashutosh Tandon, the BJP minister-in-charge of the district, who also tried to intervene and stop the fight.

According to a Hindustan Times report, it all started when local BJP MP Sharad Tripathi sought to know from officials of the Public Works Department why his name wasn’t mentioned on the foundation stone of a road. Rakesh Baghel, a BJP MLA, cut him short and said: “Ask me about this, I have put the stones.”

The conversation soon took an ugly turn and Baghel told Tripathi should speak “to his shoe”. Shortly after, Tripathi lost his calm altogether and began hitting the other’s head with his shoes.

Though bystanders were initially too stunned to react, they were later able to pull Tripathi away. Some even asked in astonishment: “Kya ho raha hai bhai ye? (What is going on?)”.

Baghel, who was stupefied for some time by the incident, managed to land a few slaps on the MP. The two could be stopped only after cops finally intervened.

Videos of the brawl began raging on social media and in no time, members of opposition parties grabbed the opportunity to take sharp jabs at the saffron party. For example, Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav taunted the BJP for describing itself as the most disciplined party. “This reflects the frustration within the BJP which is staring a defeat in the general elections,” he said.

Though senior party leaders refused to comment initially, they promised to take strict disciplinary action against the offenders after supporters Baghel reached the district headquarters seeking Tripathi’s arrest.