Ram Charan’s mother-in-law performs ‘Naatu Naatu’ hook step at Davos 2023

Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals, was all smiles when asked about her son-in-law Ram Charan’s international success with RRR. Kamineni even performed the Naatu Naatu hook step along with Moneycontrol’s Chandra Srikanth at Davos, the Swiss town where the global elite are converging for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

RRR, a Telugu-language epic action drama, created history by becoming the first Indian film to win a Golden Globe Award. The song Naatu Naatu, which featured in the film, took home the trophy for Best Original Song at the Golden Globes last week. The SS Rajamouli film stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead.

Both actors were in Los Angeles for the awards ceremony, which took place at Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11. Ram Charan was accompanied by wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Vice Chairperson CSR - Apollo Hospitals.

Upasana Kamineni shared snippets from the awards ceremony on social media and thanked Rajamouli for making her a part of RRR’s global journey.

“Proudly representing & winning for Indian Cinema,” she wrote on Instagram.

After taking over the Golden Globes, where it received praise from the likes of Steven Spielberg, the RRR craze now seems to have reached Davos.

Each year, high-profile names from the worlds of politics, business, activism and finance descend upon the Swiss town for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum. India this year will be represented by the likes of Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Salil Parekh, Rishad Premji, Anil Agarwal and, of course, Shobana Kamineni, who performed the Naatu Naatu hook step while singing the lyrics when asked about her son-in-law’s super hit movie.