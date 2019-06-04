Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut: Won’t be surprised if Rahul leaves country

Shiv Sena leader and parliamentarian Sanjay Raut said on Sunday that he would not be taken aback if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi decides to leave the country, given the Lok Sabha results.

In Raut’s weekly column ‘Rokhthok’ that comes out in Shiv Sena’s publication Saamana, he wrote that Rahul, who was so aggressive throughout the poll campaign, “has been observing maun (silence) and gone into exile” since.

He added, now that he is no longer the Congress president either, it would not come as a surprise if he decides to leave the country someday; more so because his party men in various states across India have also given up the fight.

Raut predicted that the Congress governments formed in Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh will also collapse “due to lot of infighting” within the party ranks. He wrote in the column: “It is now clear that these governments will fall and the legislators will join the Bharatiya Janata Party.”

The Shiv Sena MP also said that the country’s politics is caught in a strange situation right now. “There is no alternative to Rahul Gandhi’s failures, just like there is no alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s success. It has been more than eight days since he had asked his party to look for an alternative, but they are yet to find one.”

He further said that most of the influential political families and leaders who had a sway over the cooperative sector used to form the base of the Congress party. However, they have all joined the BJP now.

“Similar to what had happened during the Janata Party’s rule in 1978, Congress is merging with other parties. However, Indira Gandhi could then revive and reinstate the party to its former glory. But the current Congress leadership has slipped into a coma after facing defeat. The future of the party looks dark. All that is left of it is the Gandhi family; there is no other tall leader at the Central level.”