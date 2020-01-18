App
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2020 12:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shirdi to remain shut from Sunday after Uddhav Thackeray's remark on Sai Baba's birthplace

A meeting of villagers will be convened on January 19 evening to discuss the issue

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Soon after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's alleged comment terming Pathri in Parbhani as Sai Baba's birthplace, Saibaba Sansthan Trust has called for the indefinite closure of Shirdi.

B Wakchaure of the Trust has said, "We have announced to close Shirdi against rumours, from January 19. A meeting of villagers will be convened on Saturday evening to discuss the issue. Devotees will not face any difficulty if they come to Shirdi."

The decision was taken by the administrative body of Sai Baba's Samadhi to protest against chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's announcement to allot Rs 100 crore for development of Pathri in Parbhani, which is believed to be Sai Baba's birthplace, News18 reported.

The local residents are reportedly upset with Thackeray's announcement and have sought an explanation from the chief minister, said Times of India, quoting Kailasbapu Kote, a former trustee of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust.

"The locals are unhappy with Thackeray for describing Pathri as the birthplace of Sai Baba. There is no document available about Sai Baba's birthplace. Sai Baba himself never shared any information about his birthplace or religion during his stay in Shirdi," Kote told ToI.

First Published on Jan 18, 2020 12:20 pm

tags #Parbhani #Sai Baba #Shirdi #Shirdi Sai Baba #Uddhav Thackeray

