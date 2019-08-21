Shimla's iconic Ridge is in danger as cracks reappear following heavy rainfall

The incessant downpour that Shimla recorded in the past few days has exposed the cracks that have developed on the northern slopes of the Ridge. Some signs of erosion were also noticed near the famous Gaiety Theatre and Christ Church. Both of these are centuries-old and attract a lot of tourists year-round.

Shimla’s iconic Ridge has been sinking gradually over the past many years, owing to illegal felling of trees and random, unplanned constructions. Experts are now worried that a major disaster may take place if immediate remedial steps are not taken to stop burdening the Ridge any further.

However, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has already sanctioned the installation of a statue of former Bharatiya Janata Party Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the very site. The installation will be coming up next to the statues of former PM Indira Gandhi and the state’s first CM Dr YS Parmar. The Ridge is home to the statues of several other renowned personalities of the yore, such as Lala Lajpat Rai, Mahatma Gandhi and Lieutenant General Daulat Singh, the former General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Command.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Shimla Municipal Corporation officials have concurred that the soil has indeed moved downward from the Ridge by at least two to three feet. The recent spate of rainfall made the road cave-in considerably that, too, at the same area that had sunk thrice earlier between the years 2015 and 2017.

Commenting on the cracks that have developed, Shimla’s Mayor Kusum Sadret said: “It’s a serious problem. There is a need for an engineering and geological solution to save the Ridge from sinking.”

Meanwhile, the state’s chief architect NK Negi has said that sinking of the Ridge during the monsoons is a normal and common phenomenon. Explaining his statement, he said: “The Ridge of Shimla was carved out by slicing down hilltop. The debris was dumped on its northern slopes. Though it has settled down over the years, the portion towards the Rivoli bus stand and the Tibetan Market keep sliding down due to water seepage.”

He, however, admitted that those slopes were overloaded at the moment and that a disaster was imminent if steps to avert it were not taken right away.

Confirming Negi’s claims of water seepage as the root cause, conservationist KD Shridhar said: “The sinking was the direct result of seepage of water, as this portion is extremely fragile. The sinking of the Ridge is definitely a threat to the town’s heritage, buildings, and the public.”