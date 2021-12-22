MARKET NEWS

English
Shilpa Shetty supports husband Raj Kundra who denied porn films link

Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, claimed he has never been involved in the production and distribution of pornographic content in his life.

December 22, 2021 / 02:37 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty tweeted a quote by Churchill, sharing a report on Raj Kundra's statement.


Actor Shilpa Shetty quoted former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill to back her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, who was arrested in a pornography case earlier this year and later granted bail.

On Monday, Kundra claimed he has never been involved in the production and distribution of pornographic content in his life.

Shilpa Shetty tweeted this quote by Churchill, sharing a report on her husband’s statement: “The truth is incontrovertible. Malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it, but in the end, there it is.”

Raj Kundra on Monday said the entire episode was nothing but a "witch hunt".

In a statement, he said he has already been pronounced guilty by the media, and he wishes his privacy is not intruded anymore with this continued "media trial”.

“After much contemplation, considering there are many misleading and irresponsible statements and articles floating around and my silence has been misconstrued for weakness,” he said.

"This whole episode has been nothing but a witch hunt. The matter is subjudice so I cannot elucidate, but I am ready to face trial and have full faith in the judiciary, where the truth will prevail.”

The Supreme Court last week granted protection from arrest to Kundra in connection with an FIR (first information report) registered against him for allegedly distributing pornographic videos.

In July this year, Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police in another case where he was accused of distributing porn films through an app.

He was granted bail in September.
first published: Dec 22, 2021 02:32 pm

