Shillong Chamber Choir founder Neil Nongkynrih aka 'Uncle Neil' dies at 52, tributes pour in

Neil Nongkynrih, who founded Shillong Chamber Choir in 2001, died at the Reliance Hospital in Mumbai after a brief illness.

January 06, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST
Shillong Chamber Choir founder Neil Nongkynrih was a recipient of Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @SangmaConrad)

Shillong Chamber Choir founder Neil Nongkynrih was a recipient of Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @SangmaConrad)


Neil Nongkynrih, founder of multi-genre choir Shillong Chamber Choir, died in Mumbai on Wednesday after a brief illness. He was 52.

The noted music conductor and composer, who led the group to national fame after a reality TV show over decade ago, died at the Reliance Hospital in Mumbai after a brief illness, news agency PTI quoted the choir group officials as saying.

Neil Nongkynrih and the rest of the choir members were in Mumbai for the past three months on work.

"He was admitted to the hospital yesterday (Tuesday) and passed away in the evening today after a surgery," a spokesperson for the group told PTI.

Nongkynrih, fondly called “Uncle Neil”, founded Shillong Chamber Choir in 2001. The group won reality TV show “India’s Got Talent” in 2010. The same year, they were awarded three gold awards at the 6th World Choir Games for Musica Sacra, Gospel and Popular Music. They also performed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for visiting US President Barak Obama and Michelle Obama during their state visit to India.

A recipient of Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, Nongkynrih was an alumni of London's prestigious Trinity College of Music and of Guildhall School of Music. He returned in India in 2001 and founded Shillong Chamber Choir.

Thousands of people paid tribute to Nongkynrih. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among those expressed their grief on Twitter.

“Mr. Neil Nongkynrih was an outstanding mentor to the Shillong Chamber Choir, which enthralled audiences globally. I have also witnessed some of their superb performances. He left us too soon. His creativity will always be remembered. Condolences to his family and admirers. RIP,” PM Modi tweeted.

The Shillong Chamber Choir has performed extensively in India and toured Europe, the UK, Canada, North America and South East Asia

Nongkynrih’s body will be taken to Shillong as soon as all formalities in Mumbai are completed, the choir spokesperson said.

(With inputs from PTI)
first published: Jan 6, 2022 10:03 am

