Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 05:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

She's not scared of coronavirus — Anand Mahindra on 103-year-old woman athlete

A video of Mann Kaur being given the prestigious Nari Shakti Award had gone viral recently; Anand Mahindra had shared it through his official Twitter handle.

Jagyaseni Biswas

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is known to recognise and laud noteworthy Indians who take the internet by storm. This time the philanthropist, who has a charismatic presence on Twitter, has hailed the achievements of 103-year-old athlete Mann Kaur.

A video of Mann Kaur being given the prestigious Nari Shakti Award had gone viral recently. Mahindra shared the clip of the daredevil woman who he claimed wouldn’t be scared of coronavirus and wrote:

Later, after his followers corrected him for writing Kaur's age wrong, he wrote: “Yes, indeed. I stand corrected. Even more inspirational!”

Mahindra’s appreciative post went viral on Twitter, with more and more users recognising her incredible talent.






First Published on Mar 12, 2020 05:54 pm

tags #Anand Mahindra tweets #Coronavirus pandemic #Nari Shakti

