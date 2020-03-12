She's not scared of coronavirus — Anand Mahindra on 103-year-old woman athlete

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is known to recognise and laud noteworthy Indians who take the internet by storm. This time the philanthropist, who has a charismatic presence on Twitter, has hailed the achievements of 103-year-old athlete Mann Kaur.



The world is consumed by fear of COVID-19, but here’s one ninety-plus lady, Mrs. Kaur, who won’t be scared at all, in my opinion! She looks like she’s ready to outrace the virus. What an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/t6nKrayCTZ

— Anand Mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 11, 2020

A video of Mann Kaur being given the prestigious Nari Shakti Award had gone viral recently. Mahindra shared the clip of the daredevil woman who he claimed wouldn’t be scared of coronavirus and wrote:

Later, after his followers corrected him for writing Kaur's age wrong, he wrote: “Yes, indeed. I stand corrected. Even more inspirational!”



HaHa what an appropriate caption!

— Pallavi Tripathi.. (@PPallavipeace) March 11, 2020



What a darling! She's even embraced the virus in her name.. Kaur beats Kaurona..

— Vrinda Pisharody (@vrindapisharody) March 11, 2020



She is 103 years now. She started her athletic career at 93. Great Inspiration.

— Ajay Kr Rathi (@rathi_ajay) March 11, 2020



'Miracle from Chandigarh'

' Fit India Movement '

"Nari Shakti Puraskar" #InternationalWomensDay

— MANOJ K JHA aka MANU (@manojgjha) March 11, 2020



Yes.. Look at the lioness walk,Sir. She is amazing. — Rj (@RaajRj) March 11, 2020

Mahindra’s appreciative post went viral on Twitter, with more and more users recognising her incredible talent.