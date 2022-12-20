She's a 'saint', Donald Trump Jr says about his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle

In an exclusive interaction with Moneycontrol, Donald Trump Jr spoke on the decade long partnership between the Trump organization and Mumbai-based real-estate developers Tribeca, Indo-US relations, decoupling from China, and on a lighter note, about his probable wedding next year.

On being asked whether one could hear wedding bells next year, Trump Jr said, "You never know."

Watch | Donald Trump Jr. on India’s decade, China’s role | Trump’s BIG investment in India

He went on to describe Kimberly Guilfoyle, his girlfriend, as an "incredible woman" who he is blessed to have and who has made him "very good" at what he does.

"It's true. [She has] just been an incredible partner for me, and again, that's not easy -- a) I am difficult and b) the nonsense that you have to deal with just when you're in my world because the nature of what they've tried to do to my family, but more importantly also the nature of the way I then respond."

He acknowledged that that makes it difficult and she's a "saint" for being able to put up with it. Also read | India can help decoupling US from dependency on China: Donald Trump Jr Guilfoyle is a former Fox News personality and she often makes headlines for her work on President Trump’s reelection campaign.

Moneycontrol News

