She thought she tired and stressed – then doctors gave her 24 hours to live

Victoria Danson's near-death experience gave her a new lease on life

A UK woman has opened up about her near-death experience after ignoring what she thought was signs of stress. Victoria Danson, a 33-year-old woman, was working 60 hours a week between two jobs when she was hospitalised with severe abdominal pains, according to The Mirror.

The mother-of-one had initially brushed off her symptoms as typical signs of stress and fatigue – until she was diagnosed with Crohn's disease, a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Her condition was only diagnosed after multiple doctor visits over a period of one year.

Danson was told she was developing an abscess in her abdomen and had 24 hours to live. A successful surgery gave her a new lease on life.

“The surgeon came around and took my hand and he went, 'I don't know how you were managing to live. It's an absolute mess in there',” Danson explained. “He said I had an abscess, but I also had abdominal sepsis, but they didn't know this before they cut me up. He was like, honestly, another 24 hours and you would not have made it, we made the best decision.”

Doctors removed 18 inches of her small bowel and gave her an ileostomy bag. Using the ileostomy bag was her only chance at survival, Danson was told.

The UK woman said she had a tough time accepting the lifestyle changes she was forced to make. Danson has to avoid high-fibre food and caffeine, while taking supplements and drinking green tea to keep her condition in check.

“My life massively changed. At first, it was more the mental aspect of accepting the bag, but actually, the quality of life that it has given me since has really helped me accept that bag,” she said.