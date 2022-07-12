She spent Rs 4.7 crore to look like Kim Kardashian. Now she’s paying more to ‘detransition’

Jennifer Pamplona spent over $600K on surgeries to look like Kim Kardashian (Image credit: jenniferpamplona/Instagram)

A former Versace model who spent more than $600K (Rs 4.7 crore approximately) to look like Kim Kardashian has now forked over another $120K to reverse the transformation.

The New York Post reports that Jennifer Pamplona went under the knife more than 40 times over the last 12 years in a bid to transform herself into the reality TV star. The procedures included three rhinoplasties, butt implants, lip fillers and fat injections – all to turn herself into a Kim Kardashian lookalike.

But more than 12 years after she first went under the knife at the age of 17, Pamplona says she realised she was suffering from body dysmorphia and wants to ‘detransition’. The 29-year-old, originally from Brazil, says she has paid more than $120K, or Rs 9.5 lakh approximately, to look like her real self again.

“I was going through so many different surgeries to have the signature Kardashian style,” she was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail. “I was happy having this Kardashian style look, it made me money and I enjoyed life. I was happy, but now, I just want to be recognised as who I really am.”

Pamplona’s transformation into the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star catapulted her to social media fame. She gained a million followers on Instagram and her story was covered by several tabloids.

“Now I don't want to be a shadow of someone else, I want to be my own person,” she says. To that end, the Dubai-based model found a doctor in Istanbul who could help her reverse the procedures.

“I had a face and neck lift, buccal fat removal, cat eye surgery, a lip lift and a nose job all at once,” she added. “I went into the operation room as one person and I came out as another.”

Pamplona is now working to raise awareness about the dangers of body dysmorphia. She is currently working on a documentary called Addiction on the dangers of cosmetic procedures.