She quit Jet Airways, Vistara for a more ‘difficult job’. She’s never been happier

Mar 01, 2023 / 01:55 PM IST

Simarjeet Kaur spoke to Humans of Bombay about her 15 years in the aviation industry, quitting Jet Airways over salary delays and the “most difficult” job she has ever undertaken.

Simarjeet Kaur worked with Jet Airways and Vistara (Image credit: @simar_1987/Instagram)

A former cabin crew who quit her job to raise her daughter says she has never been happier. Simarjeet Kaur spoke to Humans of Bombay about her 15 years in the aviation industry, quitting Jet Airways over salary delays and the “most difficult” job she has ever undertaken.

Born in Ambala, Punjab, Simarjeet Kaur moved to Mumbai at the age of 19 for her first job with Jet Airways. She worked with the airline for over a decade and was a cabin supervisor by the time she quit in 2019.

It was while working for Jet Airways that Simarjeet met Rahul, also a crew member. “I started in the domestic sector & then moved to international. I was living my best life–earning well and traveling a lot. Around the same time, I met Rahul. He was in the crew too. We fell in love & tied the knot in 2012,” she told Humans of Bombay.

In 2017, the couple was blessed with a baby girl. Simarjeet said that her priorities began to change with the birth of her daughter. She took a break from work and when she went back, she chose to fly domestically so she could see her daughter more often.

But only two years later, in 2019, Jet Airways suspended operations and held back salaries for a portion of its staff, while giving others a paycut. Simarjeet said her salary was held back as she and her husband struggled to take care of their daughter, pay the bills and their home loan and keep up their lifestyle.
The couple then took up jobs with another airline. Pictures shared by Humans of Bombay show that Simarjeet joined Vistara.