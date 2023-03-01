She quit Jet Airways, Vistara for a more ‘difficult job’. She’s never been happier

Simarjeet Kaur worked with Jet Airways and Vistara (Image credit: @simar_1987/Instagram)

A former cabin crew who quit her job to raise her daughter says she has never been happier. Simarjeet Kaur spoke to Humans of Bombay about her 15 years in the aviation industry, quitting Jet Airways over salary delays and the “most difficult” job she has ever undertaken.

Born in Ambala, Punjab, Simarjeet Kaur moved to Mumbai at the age of 19 for her first job with Jet Airways. She worked with the airline for over a decade and was a cabin supervisor by the time she quit in 2019.

It was while working for Jet Airways that Simarjeet met Rahul, also a crew member. “I started in the domestic sector & then moved to international. I was living my best life–earning well and traveling a lot. Around the same time, I met Rahul. He was in the crew too. We fell in love & tied the knot in 2012,” she told Humans of Bombay.

In 2017, the couple was blessed with a baby girl. Simarjeet said that her priorities began to change with the birth of her daughter. She took a break from work and when she went back, she chose to fly domestically so she could see her daughter more often.

But only two years later, in 2019, Jet Airways suspended operations and held back salaries for a portion of its staff, while giving others a paycut. Simarjeet said her salary was held back as she and her husband struggled to take care of their daughter, pay the bills and their home loan and keep up their lifestyle.



The couple then took up jobs with another airline. Pictures shared by Humans of Bombay show that Simarjeet joined Vistara

However, the new mom was irked about not getting to spend enough time with Hrida, her daughter. So, she quit her job and ended her career of over 15 years.

“But I was looking forward to the most difficult job–being a mother. And that’s how in 2019, I switched,” she told Humans of Bombay. “Today, I spend all my time with Hrida–we cook together, watch television, and do art. I’ve even started my own YouTube channel. I talk about the everyday stuff; how I take care of Hrida and even my experiences as a cabin crew.”

She acknowledged that not everyone is privileged enough to be able to stop working. “They’ve to go to work to support their family, and I respect that. But I needed this and I grabbed the opportunity,” she said.

And she’s never been happier.

“This is the happiest I’ve ever been. It’s good to see my child learning,” said Simarjeet, who keeps herself occupied with things she likes so she can provide a nurturing environment for her daughter to grow up in. “Because if I’m a homemaker, it’s my responsibility to make my home a free & happy space,” she concluded.