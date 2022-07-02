Shatabdi Express passenger pays Rs 70 for cup of tea worth Rs 20. Here’s why

An Indian Railways passenger was left fuming after being forced to shell out Rs 70 for a cup of tea worth Rs 20.

Balgovind Verma shared a photo of the bill he received after ordering tea on the Bhopal Shatabdi train, which runs between Delhi and Bhopal. The bill mentions that the cost for the cup of tea was Rs 20. Verma was charged Rs 50 as service fee on top of that, bringing his total to a whopping Rs 70 for a humble cup of tea.

“Tax of Rs 50 for a Rs 20 cup of tea. My country's economics has truly been changed. Till now, it was only history that was changed,” he tweeted in Hindi as he shared a photo of the bill.

Twitter users were quick to correct him, pointing out that Rs 50 was not tax but service charge.

Though the passenger may have been shocked by the service charge, a circular issued by the Indian Railways in 2018 states that if a passenger does not pre-book a meal while making reservations on an Express train, they will have to pay a service charge of Rs 50 while ordering food during the ride.

Earlier, the cost of food was included in the ticket charge on trains like Shatabdi and Rajdhani. Later, however, passengers were given the option of booking meals for their journey separately.

"If a passenger who did not opt for catering services at the time of booking the ticket and decides to purchase meals onboard, an extra amount of ₹ 50 per meal, in addition to the notified catering charges for meal, shall be charged by IRCTC's on-board supervisors,” the circular read.