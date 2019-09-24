Shashi Tharoor’s latest Twitter gaffe: Calls Indira Gandhi ‘India Gandhi’

Netizens are evidently unforgiving when it comes to trolling, even if one is a typo victim. The latest such person happens to be Shashi Tharoor, our own Congress leader and parliamentarian representing Thiruvananthapuram.



Nehru & India Gandhi in the US in 1954. Look at the hugely enthusiastic spontaneous turnout of the American public, without any special PR campaign, NRI crowd management or hyped-up media publicity. pic.twitter.com/aLovXvCyRz

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 23, 2019

On September 23, he had shared a picture of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with his daughter Indira Gandhi attending a public rally. However, he misspelt the name of former Prime Minister and Congress leader Indira Gandhi. In what seemed to be an obvious case of a typo, he spelt it as ‘India Gandhi’, forgetting to insert an ‘r’ between ‘’I’ and ‘a’.

However, the desi Twitter users always keep an eye out for Tharoor, who, apart from being a tall political figure in the country, is also a thorough linguist. His impeccable vocabulary has made sure that even the slightest mistake he makes on public forums are scrutinized and trolled by one and all. This honest mistake turned out to invite no exception either.



That is Moscow 1956. Totally arranged adulation

— R Jagannathan (@TheJaggi) September 23, 2019



Why are you trying to pass off a Moscow visit picture as a US one?

In any case, in those days, a monkey from India would have drawn such crowds in the West, such was their fascination with the "exotic".https://t.co/tD28e7vbFW Close September 23, 2019



Sir, There is a difference between US & USSR. I request you to spend less time with @RahulGandhi. The consequences are not that good for your IQ!

— Jinay Kothari (@kotharijinay) September 24, 2019



An English expert like you making spelling errors,it's Indira Gandhi,NOT India Gandhi'.....Goes to show how nervous you are!

— Prabha (@prabhatisb) September 24, 2019



While the picture you posted is of USSR not US, they did get a warm welcome in US. The Indian embassy gave a detailed note on their preferences (including hypocrisy about not drinking or eating steaks in public, only in private), which were catered to by the hosts one supposes pic.twitter.com/8hYnn12mBn — Rohit Agarwal (@ragarwal) September 24, 2019

It was soon learned that there were more mistakes in the tweet than that. For instance, Tharoor had written that the photo was from a rally held in the United States in the year 1954. However, Twitter user and journalist R Jagannathan pointed out that it was taken in Moscow, in 1956.However, he was not correct either, because that particular photo was from Nehru's visit to Russia in 1955.