you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 03:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shashi Tharoor’s latest Twitter gaffe: Calls Indira Gandhi ‘India Gandhi’

Moreover, Tharoor had written that the photo was from a rally held in the United States in the year 1954, although it was from Nehru's Moscow visit in 1955

Jagyaseni Biswas

Netizens are evidently unforgiving when it comes to trolling, even if one is a typo victim. The latest such person happens to be Shashi Tharoor, our own Congress leader and parliamentarian representing Thiruvananthapuram.

On September 23, he had shared a picture of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with his daughter Indira Gandhi attending a public rally. However, he misspelt the name of former Prime Minister and Congress leader Indira Gandhi. In what seemed to be an obvious case of a typo, he spelt it as ‘India Gandhi’, forgetting to insert an ‘r’ between ‘’I’ and ‘a’.

However, the desi Twitter users always keep an eye out for Tharoor, who, apart from being a tall political figure in the country, is also a thorough linguist. His impeccable vocabulary has made sure that even the slightest mistake he makes on public forums are scrutinized and trolled by one and all. This honest mistake turned out to invite no exception either.

It was soon learned that there were more mistakes in the tweet than that. For instance, Tharoor had written that the photo was from a rally held in the United States in the year 1954. However, Twitter user and journalist R Jagannathan pointed out that it was taken in Moscow, in 1956.

However, he was not correct either, because that particular photo was from Nehru's visit to Russia in 1955.





First Published on Sep 24, 2019 03:13 pm

tags #Indira Gandhi #Jawaharlal Nehru #Shashi Tharoor twitter gaffes

