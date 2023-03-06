 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Shashi Tharoor's 'good-looks and intelligence' left woman 'star-struck'. The interaction is viral

Moneycontrol News
Mar 06, 2023 / 06:21 PM IST

Shashi Tharoor spoke about things that needed to be worked on – such as his habit of reading that he has retained since childhood.

Shashi Tharoor is a Minister of Parliament for Thiruvananthapuram.

Parliamentarian and author Shashi Tharoor witnessed a fan girl moment in Nagaland when a student, star-struck by the politician, asked him a question that had the crowd cheering.

The incident took place at a talk show called the Lungleng Show and Tharoor shared a snippet of this interaction on Twitter.

“A 2-minute sidelight from my recent visit to Nagaland seems to be going around on WhatsApp: here it is!” the 66-year-old wrote.

“Sir please explain yourself, how can someone be so astonishingly good-looking and charismatic and even more implausibly brilliant and intelligent at the same time. Sir please spill some secrets?” the unnamed student asked.