Shashi Tharoor's 'good-looks and intelligence' left woman 'star-struck'. The interaction is viral

Parliamentarian and author Shashi Tharoor witnessed a fan girl moment in Nagaland when a student, star-struck by the politician, asked him a question that had the crowd cheering.

The incident took place at a talk show called the Lungleng Show and Tharoor shared a snippet of this interaction on Twitter.

“A 2-minute sidelight from my recent visit to Nagaland seems to be going around on WhatsApp: here it is!” the 66-year-old wrote.

“Sir please explain yourself, how can someone be so astonishingly good-looking and charismatic and even more implausibly brilliant and intelligent at the same time. Sir please spill some secrets?” the unnamed student asked.

Humbled by the compliments, Tharoor thanked the girl. "You are very sweet, very kind and generous, but all I can say there are things that you can't help. And there are things that you can change yourself to do. So, the way you look and all of that, honestly, all I can say is choose your parents wisely. It's all in the genes," he said. He also spoke about things that needed to be worked on – such as his habit of reading that he has retained since childhood.

"But everything else you should work at it. I must say that reading, as I explained, became a habit in childhood. I have kept it up and therefore, I read a lot and I think I know a lot because I have retained a lot of whatever I have read," he added. Watch the full interaction here:

Tharoor is the author of several best-selling books and his known for his vast vocabulary that has of late impressed Twitter thoroughly to the point that the politician’s quotes became memes.

Moneycontrol News