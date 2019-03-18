Shashi Tharoor trolled for misspelling Ahmedabad, calling it 'North Indian' city

To err is human, they say; but what happens when the demi-God of language himself makes more than one error in a statement? Well, in the new age and time, he gets trolled.

Tables turned last week when Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who has left the nation in awe of his prowess as a linguist hundreds of times, made not one but two glaring errors in a tweet he shared.

In a post meant to school Indians about understanding the nuances of language, more specifically South Indian languages, in this case, the Thiruvananthapuram MP misspelt "Ahmedabad" and referred to the city as a part of "North India".

The post was shared on March 15 and deliberated on the controversy surrounding an Ahmedabad-based restaurant opening an outlet in Kochi. News about the restaurant began doing the rounds after people realised that the name of the restaurant -- Appiitto, meant "did you poop" in Malayalam.

Commenting on it, the MP shared a photo of the restaurant's board, the picture of which went viral on social media, and said this proves the ignorance of 'North Indians' when it comes to South India. "The hilarious consequences of most North Indians’ ignorance of Southern languages! Popular restaurant chain in Ahmadabad recently opened its outlet in Kochi. But the hotel is struggling to find patrons. If they asked a Malayalam-speaker, they would understand why!", the MP wrote.



The hilarious consequences of most North Indians' ignorance of Southern languages! Popular restaurant chain in Ahmadabad recently opened its outlet in Kochi. But the hotel is struggling to find patrons. If they asked a Malayalam-speaker, they would understand why!

While this is funny Shashi, but two things:

1. Gujarat is Western India. Why you guys love labeling? If you do, label all 4 parts of India, please. 2. We have 100+ languages. Should we learn all? How many of you Malayalis know Gujarati or even Hindi. Isn't it ignorance?



Please no division of India based on region.Labeling is not expected from u as you are a sophisticated politician.I don't want to tell u about English usage.When do we all start using adjectives in referring Indian regions, part of the same country. 'southern' instead of 'south'.

Everything north of kanyakumari is North India

How to write #Ahmedabad in Shashi ji's English ?





First of all it's Ahmedabad!

First of all it's Ahmedabad!

Second of all, calling Ahmedabad, a city of Gujarat, a part of North India is as same as calling all the South Indians "Madrasi" I expect better things from you!

However, Twitter users were quick to spot that he had misspelt Ahmedabad in the post with an ‘a’ preceding ‘d’ instead of an ‘e’, and also referred to the west Indian city as a part of North India, and thus began the troll game.We take a look at some of the interesting ones, especially targeted at schooling the master.

Ohh.. Ahmadabad moved to North from West India. I wasn't aware of that.



Funny this. Also funny is the proverbial 'Pot' telling the proverbial 'kettle' to do research!

Funny this. Also funny is the proverbial 'Pot' telling the proverbial 'kettle' to do research!

A businessman should research the local language before his venture and a senior politician should know his geography & check spellings before tweeting!!


