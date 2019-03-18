App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2019 02:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shashi Tharoor trolled for misspelling Ahmedabad, calling it 'North Indian' city

The Congress leader was trolled for misspelling Ahmedabad and calling it a part of 'North India' in 'his Appiitto' post

Jagyaseni Biswas
Whatsapp

To err is human, they say; but what happens when the demi-God of language himself makes more than one error in a statement? Well, in the new age and time, he gets trolled.

Tables turned last week when Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who has left the nation in awe of his prowess as a linguist hundreds of times, made not one but two glaring errors in a tweet he shared.

In a post meant to school Indians about understanding the nuances of language, more specifically South Indian languages, in this case, the Thiruvananthapuram MP misspelt "Ahmedabad" and referred to the city as a part of "North India".

The post was shared on March 15 and deliberated on the controversy surrounding an Ahmedabad-based restaurant opening an outlet in Kochi. News about the restaurant began doing the rounds after people realised that the name of the restaurant -- Appiitto, meant "did you poop" in Malayalam.

related news

Commenting on it, the MP shared a photo of the restaurant's board, the picture of which went viral on social media, and said this proves the ignorance of 'North Indians' when it comes to South India. "The hilarious consequences of most North Indians’ ignorance of Southern languages! Popular restaurant chain in Ahmadabad recently opened its outlet in Kochi. But the hotel is struggling to find patrons. If they asked a Malayalam-speaker, they would understand why!", the MP wrote.

However, Twitter users were quick to spot that he had misspelt Ahmedabad in the post with an ‘a’ preceding ‘d’ instead of an ‘e’, and also referred to the west Indian city as a part of North India, and thus began the troll game.

We take a look at some of the interesting ones, especially targeted at schooling the master.







First Published on Mar 18, 2019 02:32 pm

tags #Politics #Shashi Tharoor #Twitter

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Elections are 'Picnic' for Gandhi Family: BJP Downplays Priyanka's UP ...

Be Ready to Forfeit World Cup Final if Against Pakistan: Gambhir

Singaporean Couple Jailed for Beating Up Maid, Forcing Her to Eat Her ...

Ronaldo Faces Disciplinary Hearing Over Goal Celebration

Google Adds Translation Feature on Gboard For iOS

Langars, Relief Camps and Funeral Sewa: How Sikhs in New Zealand Won H ...

Brahmastra: Mouni Roy Reveals She Plays Villain in Alia Bhatt-Ranbir K ...

Facebook Under Lens For 'Covering up' Data Scandal

REEL Movie Awards 2019: That a Film Like Mulk Got Made is a Big Achiev ...

General elections 2019: K Chandrashekar Rao's TRS holds the key in Tel ...

GST Council to consider implementation of lower GST rates for realty s ...

Hundreds of Indian land laws cause confusion, conflict: Researchers

131 CAs debunk claims on govt holding back crucial economic data

Kerala unveils Jatayu sculpture, a towering tribute to women’s safet ...

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex end higher for sixth straight session; ene ...

India's growth path can withstand any challenges post elections: Frank ...

Corporate banks will drive earnings growth for next couple of years, s ...

ULIP: A story of good "investment" product, unfairly judged for its in ...

Lok Sabha polls: In Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu is up against 'M ...

Delhi Crime review: Netflix series reconstructs 2012 gang-rape case wi ...

L&T may spend about $1 billion in Mindtree buyout; ex-CEO Subroto Bagc ...

Pulwama aftermath: Indian Navy deployed nuclear submarines, aircraft c ...

Utrecht tram shooting: At least one dead in Dutch city, claims local n ...

Indian Wells Open: Bianca Andreescu shows her versatility, big-stage t ...

In 'I Have Done My Bhartiya-karan', Kanhaiyalal Kapoor asks what it ta ...

No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health ...

Facebook apparently knew of Cambridge Analytica's data harvesting sinc ...

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: The grandeur of Alia Bhatt and Madhur ...

Tamannaah Bhatia was completely comfortable working with Sajid Khan

Sania Mirza has her 'selfie le le re' moment with Salman Khan in Dubai

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: Netizens ask, ‘Why is Madhuri Dixit ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi's nine different looks in the fi ...

Holi 2019: A glimpse at what Anita Hassanandani, Erica Fernandes and o ...

Love Aaj Kal 2: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan go on a bike ride in D ...

Sonali Bendre spends her ‘normal day’ with Hrithik Roshan and fami ...

Anil Kapoor’s youthful banter with ‘chachu’ Arjun Kapoor is whol ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.