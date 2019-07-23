App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 01:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shashi Tharoor misquotes Ghalib; Guess who schools the veteran Congress leader?

The Congress leader took to social media platform Twitter to share a few lines written by the bard to wish him on his 220th birthday.

Jagyaseni Biswas

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is the Indian netizens’ favourite littérateur, tarnished his own image fairly when he made a double blooper on July 21.

The man known for his otherwise impeccable command of languages, had foot-in-mouth moments twice on July 21 – once, for misquoting Mirza Ghalib, and then for wishing the famous Urdu poet on an incorrect birth date.

The Congress leader took to social media platform Twitter to share a few lines written by the bard to wish him on his 220th birthday.

Unfortunately for him, the lines he shared were misattributed, as was the birthdate (Ghalib’s birthday is on December 27).

While Tharoor noticed that he got the birth date wrong and was quick to rectify the mistake, the 63-year-old did not realise he got the lines wrong too until famous poet Javed Akhtar highlighted it, albeit very politely.


Responding to Tharoor’s tweet, Akhtar wrote: “Shashi Ji, whoever has given you these lines should never be trusted again. It is obvious that someone had planted these lines in your repertoire to sabotage your literary credibility.”

Tharoor accepted defeat graciously and put out another tweet thanking Javed Akhtar and others for pointing out his gaffe.

The lyricist, however, did not stop at this. He went all out and corrected as many people he could for misattributing the works of other bards to Mirza Ghalib.

First Published on Jul 23, 2019 01:11 pm

tags #Congress MP Shashi Tharoor #Javed Akhtar #Mirza Ghalib #Shashi Tharoor twitter gaffes

