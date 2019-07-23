Shashi Tharoor misquotes Ghalib; Guess who schools the veteran Congress leader?

The Congress leader took to social media platform Twitter to share a few lines written by the bard to wish him on his 220th birthday.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is the Indian netizens’ favourite littérateur, tarnished his own image fairly when he made a double blooper on July 21.
The man known for his otherwise impeccable command of languages, had foot-in-mouth moments twice on July 21 – once, for misquoting Mirza Ghalib, and then for wishing the famous Urdu poet on an incorrect birth date.
ख़ुदा की मोहब्बत को फ़ना कौन करेगा?
सभी बन्दे नेक हों तो गुनाह कौन करेगा?
ऐ ख़ुदा मेरे दोस्तों को सलामत रखना
वरना मेरी सलामती की दुआ कौन करेगा
और रखना मेरे दुश्मनों को भी महफूज़
वरना मेरी तेरे पास आने की दुआ कौन करेगा...!!!
Mirza Ghalib’s 220th birthday. So many great lines....
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 20, 2019
Unfortunately for him, the lines he shared were misattributed, as was the birthdate (Ghalib’s birthday is on December 27).
Ghalib is an all-time favourite, but today is not his birthday. I was misinformed. Relish the lines anyway!— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 20, 2019
Responding to Tharoor’s tweet, Akhtar wrote: “Shashi Ji, whoever has given you these lines should never be trusted again. It is obvious that someone had planted these lines in your repertoire to sabotage your literary credibility.”
Shashi ji , who ever has given you these lines should never be trusted again . It is obvious that some one had planted these lines in your repertoire to sabotage you literary credibility .
— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) July 20, 2019
Tharoor accepted defeat graciously and put out another tweet thanking Javed Akhtar and others for pointing out his gaffe.
Thanks to @Javedakhtarjadu & other friends, I realize I've been had. The lines are not Ghalib's. Just as every clever quote is attributed to Winston Churchill even if he never said it, so it seems that whenever people like a shayari, they credit Ghalib for it! Apologies.
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 21, 2019
The lyricist, however, did not stop at this. He went all out and corrected as many people he could for misattributing the works of other bards to Mirza Ghalib.
Zaid saheb please have some mercy on poor Ghalib and leave him alone .
— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) July 20, 2019
This too is not Ghalib .
— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) July 20, 2019