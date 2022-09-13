Shashi Tharoor's fuming reply as US anchor says 'British gave India civilisation'

Shashi Tharoor is not one to lose his temper easily. The Congress MP is known to keep his cool even in demanding situations, but Fox News host Tucker Carlson managed to make him fume, at least on Twitter, on Tuesday.

The American television host said on TV following Queen Elizabeth II's death that "After 75 years of Independence has (India) produced a single building as beautiful as the Bombay train station the British colonialists built? No, sadly it has not... We will never see (again an empire) so benign as the British."

Carlson was referring to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) in Mumbai which was previously called the Victoria Terminus. He also added that the British "gave India civilisation".

Reacting to a clip of Tucker Carlson's show on TV, Shashi Tharoor tweeted, "I think Twitter ought to have an option for something to press when you can’t respond without losing your cool," adding that for now, he would have to make do with "red with anger" emoticons.

Tharoor is a vocal critic of British imperialism in India. Not only has he written several books on it, he has also stated that the British owe India a reparation. Also, he often participates in talks and seminars to highlight the plight of India after the British left the country.

Read more: Tharoor's 'Britain must pay India reparations' speech

In one of the talk shows, when Tharoor was asked how India would have fared had the British not colonised it, he said, "The British came to one of the richest countries in the world, accounting for 27 per cent of global GDP in the 1700s, 23 per cent in 1800s and over 200 years of exploitation later reduced it to a poster child for third world countries with just over 3 per cent of global GDP, and 90 per cent of the population left below the poverty line when the British left in 1947, and the literacy rate was below 17 per cent."

"And life expectancy of 27. The growth rate of British India from 1900 to 947 was 0.001 per cent. That's what they were doing while draining the country of taxes and resources."

Watch the full video here.

Read more: Civilisation is hard to acquire: Shashi Tharoor tells British professor who called idli 'most boring thing in the world'

What do you think of Tucker Carlson's statement and Shashi Tharoor's reaction to it? Let us know in the comments below.