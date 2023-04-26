Shashi Tharoor lauds Kerala's attempt to teach students about 2002 Gujarat riots, Mughals

Shashi Tharoor said that the Kerala education council's efforts were worth applauding.

Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday praised Kerala's State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) for trying to prepare and distribute textbooks with chapters on the 2002 Gujarat riots, the Mughal empire in India, the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi and the ban on RSS even as the central school regulator (NCERT) excluded the topics from the history books of Classes 11 and 12. The state body is currently waiting for the Kerala government's approval.

Taking to Twitter the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram shared a newspaper clipping of the report and tweeted, "An initiative worth applauding!"



As part of its "syllabus rationalisation" exercise last year, the NCERT, citing "overlapping" and "irrelevant" as reasons, dropped certain portions from the course including lessons on Gujarat riots, Mughal courts, Emergency, Cold War, Naxalite movement, among others from its textbooks. It also removed references to freedom fighter and India's first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad have been removed from the new Class 11 political science textbook.

"Gandhiji's death had magical effect on communal situation in the country", "Gandhi's pursuit of Hindu-Muslim unity provoked Hindu extremists" and "Organisations like RSS were banned for some time" are among the chapters missing from the Class 12 political science textbook for the new academic session. The portions referring to Gujarat riots have also been dropped from Class 11 sociology textbook, months after NCERT removed the reference to the 2022 communal violence in two Class 12 textbooks.

While NCERT director Dinesh Saklani clarified that "certain changes not finding mention of in the rationalised content book could be an 'oversight'," he refused to undo the deletions, saying they were based on the recommendations of experts.

