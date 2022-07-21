English
    Shashi Tharoor joins the meme-fest on paneer butter masala amid GST hike

    Congress MP Shashi Tharoor joined the 'paneer butter masala' meme-fest with a dig against the Centre’s decision to hike GST rates.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 21, 2022 / 12:44 PM IST

    Paneer butter masala memes trended high on Twitter yesterday as the government raised Goods and Services Tax (GST) on some essential items. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also joined the meme-fest brewing online with a dig against the Centre’s decision to hike GST rates.

    GST was raised on essential items including curd and paneer from zero to 5 percent starting July 18. Twitter users wondered how GST on paneer butter masala would be calculated, given that each component of the dish attracted a different rate.

    As this pressing question captured much of Twitter’s attention yesterday, Shashi Tharoor also joined the conversation with a dig at the decision to raise GST. He did so with the help of a meme.

    "GST on Paneer: 5%, GST on Butter: 12%, GST on Masala: 5%," read the meme shared by the Thiruvananthapuram MP. "New Maths Question: Calculate the GST on Paneer Butter Masala,” it added.

    “I don't know who comes up with these brilliant WhatsAPP forwards but this one skewers the folly of the GST as few jokes have!” Tharoor wrote while sharing the meme on Twitter.

    Opposition parties on Wednesday staged a protest in Parliament premises against inflation and the hike in the Goods and Services Tax on certain commodities of daily use. Leaders of opposition parties including the Congress, NCP, DMK and Left raised slogans against the government demanding a roll back of the hike in GST rates on commodities like curd, bread and paneer.

    (With inputs from PTI)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Congress #GST #Paneer butter masala #Shashi Tharoor
    first published: Jul 21, 2022 12:43 pm
