Shashi Tharoor impressed with 'Thesaurus for MPs' featuring 'unparliamentary words'

Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday was impressed with a "Thesaurus for MPs" meme that was shared on Twitter. The thesaurus was created using words from the Congress MP's vocabulary.

In it, "jhumlebaaz" was replaced with "rodomontade", "incompetent" with "kakistocracy" and "donkey" with "equus asinus", among others.

Reacting to it, Tharoor tweeted, "Not my doing but quite clever!"

Hours before reacting to the tweet, true to his style, Shashi Tharoor shared his 'word of the day'.

Like many of his other words, algospeak also had a political conotation--one that did not go unnoticed by Twitter users.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat had earlier this month released a new booklet listing a new set of unparliamentary words the use of which is banned. If, however, the word is used by any member of the parliament, it's use will be expunged from the parliamentary records.

This is applicable in both Houses of the Parliament.

According a report in The Wire, "unparliamentary words" are those which do not measure up to the dignity of the house and are, therefore, expunged from the record of speeches. This process is followed in almost all parliaments in the world. Listing out "unparliamentary words" helps to maintain the dignity of the house and not use words against each other.

Check out the complete list of the "unparliamentary words" here.

Reacting to the announcement, Shashi Tharoor had said, he would treat the list of words as indicative rather than definitive and "speak normally" in the House and see whether it is applied in a "draconian manner" to stifle meaningful criticism.

"In any case a ruling by one presiding officer is not necessarily binding on another. So I would treat this list as indicative rather than definitive, I would speak normally and see whether it is applied in a draconian manner to stifle meaningful criticism," Tharoor said. As always, implementation is the key, not the list itself, the Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram added.