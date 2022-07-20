English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Shashi Tharoor impressed with 'Thesaurus for MPs' featuring 'unparliamentary words'

    The thesaurus was designed keeping the recent list of "unparliamentary words" in mind. The Lok Sabha Secretariat had earlier this month released a new booklet listing a new set of unparliamentary words the use of which is banned.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 20, 2022 / 06:54 PM IST
    Shashi Tharoor's 'word of the day' and the thesaurus he commented on were both a comment on the recent list of 'unparliamentary words' released by the Lok Sabha secretariat.

    Shashi Tharoor's 'word of the day' and the thesaurus he commented on were both a comment on the recent list of 'unparliamentary words' released by the Lok Sabha secretariat.


    Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday was impressed with a  "Thesaurus for MPs" meme that was shared on Twitter. The thesaurus was created using words from the Congress MP's vocabulary.

    In it, "jhumlebaaz" was replaced with "rodomontade", "incompetent" with "kakistocracy" and "donkey" with "equus asinus", among others.

    Reacting to it, Tharoor tweeted, "Not my doing but quite clever!"

    Hours before reacting to the tweet, true to his style, Shashi Tharoor shared his 'word of the day'.

    Close

    Related stories

    Like many of his other words, algospeak also had a political conotation--one that did not go unnoticed by Twitter users.

    The Lok Sabha Secretariat had earlier this month released a new booklet listing a new set of unparliamentary words the use of which is banned. If, however, the word is used by any member of the parliament, it's use will be expunged from the parliamentary records.

    This is applicable in both Houses of the Parliament.

    According a report in The Wire, "unparliamentary words" are those which do not measure up to the dignity of the house and are, therefore, expunged from the record of speeches. This process is followed in almost all parliaments in the world. Listing out "unparliamentary words" helps to maintain the dignity of the house and not use words against each other.

    Check out the complete list of the "unparliamentary words" here.

    Reacting to the announcement, Shashi Tharoor had said, he would treat the list of words as indicative rather than definitive and "speak normally" in the House and see whether it is applied in a "draconian manner" to stifle meaningful criticism.

    "In any case a ruling by one presiding officer is not necessarily binding on another. So I would treat this list as indicative rather than definitive, I would speak normally and see whether it is applied in a draconian manner to stifle meaningful criticism," Tharoor said. As always, implementation is the key, not the list itself, the Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram added.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Congress #Parliament #Shashi Tharoor #Thesaurus #Twitter #unparliamentary words
    first published: Jul 20, 2022 06:51 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.