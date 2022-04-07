Shashi Tharoor had to say this about his viral moment with Supriya Sule

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday became the fodder for meme makers as he was caught on camera talking to fellow MP Supriya Sule while MP and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was giving his speech in the Lok Sabha.

Clearing the air, Tharoor tweeted that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader had asked him a policy question and he had leaned over to hear her.

"For all those who've been enjoying themselves at Supriya Sule's and my expense over our brief exchange in the Lok Sabha, she was asking me a policy question because she was about to speak next. She was speaking softly so as not to disturb Farooq Sahib, so I leaned over to hear her," he tweeted.

But then, Tharoor made a gaffe and tagged the wrong account. The handle @supriyaSule belongs to a Nicholas Brown while the NCP leader's verified Twitter handle is @supriya_sule.

Twitter users did not back away from pointing this out to the Congress leader. This may have been one of those moments when one wonders if Shashi Tharoor came across Elon Musk's poll of whether Twitter should have an edit button and voted for "yse".

The now viral video which kicked off the entire series of events was shot while the parliament was discussing the Russia-Ukraine war and MP NK Premachandran was in the chair. Sule turning back to speak to Tharoor and the Congress MP leaning in to hear her sparked speculation and memes.

Some others wondered if Sule was asking Tharoor to share some of his "heavy English words" ahead of her speech.

There were, however, others who took the matter lightly and commented that for a matter this trivial, Tharror did not have to explain himself.

While Sule has maintained silence on the matter, this is not the first time Tharoor found himself in a situation like this. Last November, one of his posts featuring a selfie with a few women MPs went viral on Twitter.

Tharoor captioned the post with, “Who says the Lok Sabha isn’t an attractive place to work? With six of my fellow MPs this morning (sic)”.

The selfie had Baramati MP Supriya Sule, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, South Chennai MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Jadavpur MP Mimi Chakraborty, Basirhat MP Nushrat Jahan, Karur MP S Jothimani and was snapped during the Winter session of the Parliament.