172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|shashi-tharoor-calls-this-batsman-next-ms-dhoni-gautam-gambhir-sreesanth-dont-agree-5894621.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2020 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shashi Tharoor calls this batsman 'next MS Dhoni': Gautam Gambhir, Sreesanth don’t agree

Praising Rajasthan Royals player Sanju Samson for his stellar performance, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor had said: “I have known Sanju Samson for a decade. Had told him when he was 14 that he would one day be the next MS Dhoni.”

Moneycontrol News

Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor was mighty impressed with Kerala batsman Sanju Samson’s performance in the Indian premiere League (IPL) match played against Kings XI Punjab on September 27. Praising the Rajasthan Royals team member for his stellar performance, the Thiruvananthapuram MP had said: “I have known Sanju Samson for a decade. Had told him when he was 14 that he would one day be the next MS Dhoni.”


While Tharoor must have made the comment in good faith, cricketer- turned-Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gautam Gambhir did not take the comparison between Samson and former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni well.

Close

Former India team player Sreesanth also echoed the same thoughts and pointed out that it is unfair to draw parallels.
First Published on Sep 28, 2020 03:57 pm

tags #Congress MP Shashi Tharoor #Gautam Gambhir #IPL 2020 #Rajasthan Royals #Sanju Samson

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.