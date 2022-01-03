Shashi Tharoor bats for eco-friendly food packaging, Twitter shares favourite picks

Shashi Tharoor urged the Centre to make alternatives to single-use plastic containers cheaper. (Image credit: Twitter)

Shashi Tharoor on Monday encouraged the use of recyclable, bio-degradable materials to replace plastics to package food. The Congress MP from Kerala also urged the Centre to provide incentives so that production of such eco-friendly alternatives can be scaled up for daily use.

The twitter thread was started by Supriya Sahu, the Additional Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change & Forests, Tamil Nadu. She had recently tweeted a video of containers made up of rice bran and stated, “Food containers made out of rice bran are leak proof, affordable, disposable and earth friendly. Hotels, restaurants food joints, it’s time for you to stop using banned plastic packaging in TN and switch to sustainable eco alternatives.”



Food containers made out of rice bran are leak proof, affordable, disposable and earth friendly. Hotels,restaurants food joints, its time for you to stop using banned plastic packaging in TN and switch to sustainable eco alternatives #meendummanjappai #Manjapai pic.twitter.com/n4U2x0gNur

— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) December 29, 2021

The video showed a demonstrator presenting lunch boxes and tumblers of various dimensions made of compressed rice bran and areca palm leaves. When asked if the containers can be washed and reused, the demonstrator clarified that they are meant for single use only.

Tharoor shared Sahu’s tweet and added, “This applies across the country and not just Tamil Nadu. Various such innovations are in the works that would replace plastics with recyclable, bio-degradable materials. The Centre needs to provide incentives to scale up production of such eco-friendly alternatives for daily use.”

The Congress MP’s concern about affordability was mirrored by several others. Several Twitter users said that unless these alternatives are made cheaper, it cannot be used by eateries and the “general public”.



This applies across the country & not just TN. Various such innovations are in the works that would replace plastics with recyclable, bio-degradable materials. GoI needs to provide incentives to scale up production of such eco-friendly alternatives for daily use. https://t.co/YfITyIP6YI — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 29, 2021



Twitter user Manoj Kumar Shukla wrote, “It is an outstanding product but it may be costly and may not be used by the common man because of high cost.” Another user Sumit Kumar added, “The main problem with all sustainable products is the cost involved. The government can only subsidise upto a point. People need to take responsibility and choose wisely. Rather than subsidies the government should invest in R&D to bring down costs.”

This one produced from sugarcane fibre is also disposable, biodegradable & healthy. Time to go natural & dispose the disposable plastic food containers. pic.twitter.com/y4y3TfpRl8

— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 29, 2021

There were also others who chose to share their favourite eco-friendly alternatives to single-use plastic containers.



This product is made from Siali/Mahul leaves with Corrugated sheet base is also disposable, biodegradable & healthy. This product also provided a means of earning to the poor tribal people. The best part is it's a low cost product compare to Areca,Bagasse etc. pic.twitter.com/e0IVcbolkt — Sachin Madan (@ssachinmadan) December 29, 2021

