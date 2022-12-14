Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar shares leadership mantra: 'Hire people smarter than you'

Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar, 45, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals

Shark Tank India's judge Namita Thapar recently shared a few leadership mantras of which one was -- "Hire people smarter than you." The Emcure Pharmaceuticals executive director added that it's important to do so to encourage dissent which is crucial to let the creativity flow in any company.

"I think less is more. It helps you to narrow down your focus and stay really razor-sharp focused on what you're doing," she said.

"My second leadership mantra is to give people smarter than you, delegate (the responsibilities), and see the magic happen."

Namita Thapar then added that dissent is important for companies. "When you hire people smarter than you, there is dissent which is a very important culture for creativity and innovation in any company."

This is not the first time that Thapar has asserted the need for dissent in companies.

"Culture of dissent unleashes creativity and innovation. Yes, men and women, herd mentality kills it. I have seen good leaders who get told often that they are wrong... they think, accept and adapt," she had earlier tweeted. "One of the most important traits of a leader -- encourage the team to express contrary views!"



