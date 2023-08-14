Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar on Perfora: 'Sales rose from 70 lakh to 3.5 crore a month'

Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar with Perfora co-founders Tushar Khurana and Jatan Bawa. (Image credit: @namitathapar/Twitter)

Shark Tank IndiaShark Tank India judge Namita Thapar recently praised a Gurugram-based start-up that had secured a triple-Shark deal in the second season of the business reality show for its growth.

Perfora, a digital-first oral care brand, currently makes five times the amount of sales it used to before appearing on Shark Tank India.

"Closed the deal with Perfora and met Tushar (Khurana) and Jatan (Bawa) in Delhi, their sales have increased from 70 lakh per month to 3.5 crore per month (5X) in 9 months since I heard their pitch at the tank. They completed a fundraising 3m back at double the Shark Tank valuation, need I say more?" Thapar tweeted with a photo of the co-founders.



At Shark Tank India, Perfora had raised a funding of Rs 80 lakh for 2.5 percent equity from three Sharks -- Peyush Bansal, CEO of Lenskart, Vineeta Singh, co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics, and Thapar. The co-founders raised the money at a valuation of Rs 32 crore.

The oral care brand, founded in August 2021, offers products such as toothpaste, electric toothbrush, water flosser, mouthwash, teeth whitening, and tongue cleaners.

