Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar reacts to 'hateful post': 'This makes people toxic'

Last week, Instagram followers of Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar were in for a surprise when her bio suddenly changed to "sh**** mother, sh****** wife". An Instagram story was also shared from the account allegedly by Thapar's son, requesting her followers to unfollow her.

The Emcure Pharmaceuticals' executive director later took to Twitter to explain what exactly had happened. "An educated house help who was removed stole my phone and put a hateful post on me on social media," Namita Thapar tweeted. "This is what hate does to this world, makes people toxic. An educated house help who was removed stole my phone and put a hateful post on me on social media. Price of being a public figure! Apologies!"

Twitter users, however, did not appear to be convinced by Namita Thapar's explanation.

"Terrible. But, your house help’s English is very impressive, Namita," wrote Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket).

"I don't understand, if the house help was removed, how did she get physical access to your phone? And second question, why have you not filed a police complaint against her or him, and thus why she or he is not arrested?" commented News That Matter (@NewsDatMatter).

Another Twitter user Aprameya (@AmitkumarAkm) wrote, "Well, I certainly can't fall for this, a house help can't have your phone's password and now please don't say your phone did not have a password."

