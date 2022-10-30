Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover loses 10 kg, shares 2 weight loss tips

Ashneer Grover has done it again -- lost more weight. The Shark Tank India judge shared the update on Instagram with a photograph and the two things that helped him achieve his goal -- discipline and determination.

Grover has been on a weight-loss journey ever since he found fame as a "Shark" or judge in the business reality show Shark Tank India and has often spoken about the struggles he had to face while trying to stay healthy.

This, however, isn't Grover's first weight-loss update on social media. In an Instagram post put up in June, Grover had shared another weight-loss update and credited it to "eating healthy and walking miles".

In an interview, when asked about how he liked being famous, Ashneer Grover had replied, "Apart from the fact that I had to lose weight, I love it."

The former BharatPe founder also said that his dedicated snacking time in the evening is now dedicated to working out in the gym. "Apart from the fact that I had to lose weight, I love it.... I used to go out for gol gappes at 6pm. Now I workout at that time," he had said.

