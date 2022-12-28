Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal's veiled remark on Ashneer Grover: 'Anyone who humiliates others on show...'

Shark Tank India judge and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal has recently said that season two of the business reality show would not encourage anyone insulting others while candidates make their pitches. He also went on to add that humiliating somebody is not acceptable and anybody who does that does not deserve a seat on the show. While Mittal did not take names, he may have been referring to former BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover who was a judge in the first season of the show but was not retained for the second one.

Ashneer Grover had made a mark on Shark Tank India with his sharp remarks and criticism. During one pitch, he told an entrepreneur to "make a mop" out of the clothes she was selling because he found them "so bad."

Speaking to Film Companion, Anupam Mittal said that some people in their team were given "a lot of leeway" last year. "I'm not going to talk about specific sharks but as a team we gave a lot of leeway to people in a lot of pitches last year. This year, you might see that change a little bit," he said.

"I think there is a difference between being critical and insulting someone. You might have a bad idea or a bad business or a terrible business plan but that doesn't make you a bad person. So I, and I think everybody, draws a line at criticising your business and your idea and your plan and to give you a reality check and to show you the mirror because this is season two," Anupam Mittal added. "Humiliating somebody is not acceptable and anybody who does that does not deserve a seat on Shark Tank."

Shark Tank season 2 is scheduled to be aired on Sony entertainment television from January 2 at 1o pm.

