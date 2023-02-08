Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal wonders what he would do 'if I had just 24 hrs to live'

Shark Tank India judge and Shaadi.com CEO Anupam Mittal recently engaged with social media users on a rather philosophical topic. He said that he wonders what he would do if he had just a day to live.

"Tough to imagine one’s own death, no? I sometimes wonder what I would do if I had just 24 hours to live but can’t seem to come up with anything… zilch. What would you do?" the "Shark" tweeted opening the discussion to his followers.

The responses ranged from thoughtful to humourous ones.

"I have a nonprofit which impacts 100,000 students across India. I will assure to transfer ownership of the cause to my team, and brief them so they take the vision forward. In the second half, I will spend it with my family so I can say goodbye in peace," wrote Abhishek Dubey (@AbhishekMuskaan).

"Folks usually forget about passing their finances to their family members. Must do that. Also, connect with spirituality or pray. And check on with family, friends, and acquittance. Din beet jayega ise mein (The day will pass in doing this)," commented Weakest LINK (@_WeakestLink).

Ankita Sengupta