Shark Tank India Season 2: When and where to watch

Shark Tank India season 2 will premiere on Sony Entertainment Television on January 2. The highly-anticipated second season of the business reality television series will provide a platform to budding entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a panel of investors or ‘sharks.’

The first season of Shark Tank India, adapted from the global reality show Shark Tank, proved to be a huge hit. It turned the sharks or judges into household names and provided a springboard for several small businesses to grow with the help and mentorship of investors. According to makers, judges invested Rs 42 crores across 67 businesses in the first season.

When and where to watch Shark Tank India season 2?

Shark Tank India season 2 will debut on Sony Entertainment Television on January 2, Monday at 10 pm. It can also be streamed online on the Sony LIV website and app

To watch Shark Tank India season 2 online, viewers will need a Sony LIV subscription which starts at Rs 599 a year for the mobile-only plan.

Who will be the sharks on the second season of Shark Tank India?

The investors on the second edition of Shark Tank India include Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth, Peyush Bansal of Lenskart, Aman Gupta of Boat and Vineeta Singh of Sugar Cosmetics, along with CarDekho co-founder and CEO Amit Jain – who was brought in to replace Ashneer Grover.

