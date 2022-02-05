MARKET NEWS

    ‘Poo de cologne’ and other unusual pitches on Shark Tank India

    "Shark Tank India" : A belly button shaper and automatic cradle were among the ideas pitched to the judges of the start-up reality show.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 05, 2022 / 04:47 PM IST

    "Shark Tank India": Aditi Talwar Sodhi, a woman from Mumbai, introduced to the judges a toilet spray made with essential oils, called "Poo de cologne". (Credit: Sony TV)


    Start-up reality show Shark Tank India gives aspiring entrepreneurs a platform to pitch their business ideas to potential investors. Some impress the seven judges, known as sharks, and some outright make them laugh.

    Here is a look at some of the most unusual pitches made on the show:

    Toilet spray with essential oils

    Aditi Talwar Sodhi, a woman from Mumbai, introduced to Shark Tank judges a toilet spray made with essential oils. The product is called “Poo de cologne”.

    “Before using the toilet, you spray Poo de cologne in its bowl five to six times,” Sodhi said. “Its essential oils will create a layer on water, which will lock in foul smell. This product should not just be used in homes but also in restaurants and co-working spaces.”

    “Poo de cologne” has variants like “Poopsie Daisie”, “Poop Essentials” and “Pooparazzi”.  While the judges had a hearty laugh, they were not keen on investing in the idea.

    Belly button shaper

    Baldev and Jayshree Jumnani from Nagpur came to Shark Tank judges with a belly button shaper. The contestants said it would make belly buttons more appealing.

    BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover told the participants. “What are you doing? Please become a little serious in your life. Your life will be ruined if you spend even half-a-second on this product”.

    Reversible and convertible clothing 

    An entrepreneur brought to Shark Tank the idea of "twee-in-one" clothing. The collection features outfits that can be worn in two different ways.

    Grover described the clothes as “bohot hi ganda fashion (bad fashion)” and told the entrepreneur to shut down her business down.

    Automatic cradle

    Three entrepreneurs introduced an automatic cradle that they said would make things easier for new parents.

    The cradle comes with bluetooth connectivity and can be connected to a mobile phone for operation. The speed of the cradle can be controlled using a phone, the participants demonstrated. There is a fan attached to the cradle. It turns on as soon as the cradle stops.

    The cradle also comes with a weighing scale. Judges were not impressed with its price -- Rs 1 lakh and chose not to invest in it.

