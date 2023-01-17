Wife of Shark Tank India contestant who refused funds pens emotional note

Anuradha Pasupathy, and husband and co-founder of Flatheads Ganesh Balakrishnan. (Image credit: LinkedIn)

Shark Tank India recently faced an emotional moment when Flatheads Shoes' co-founder Ganesh Balakrishnan gave up on a lucrative investment offer by the judges to support his family instead. The businessman mentioned on the business reality show that he would take a break, get a job to run his house, and re-evaluate his business plans.

On Monday, Balakrishnan's wife Anuradha Pasupathy penned an touching note on LinkedIn, stating that all the hardships have only made them stronger and more determined.

"When Ganesh decided to leave his corporate job and start up on his own, I had my own apprehensions about how this will work. It is very difficult to do a startup in India, it needs a very strong, resilient mind," Pasupathy wrote on LinkedIn.

She stated that as entrepreneurs the couple did face some uncertainty about the business. "But even with all these doubts, I still had belief in him (Balakrishnan). He is a fighter, who is determined to make a dent in the universe."

Even Shark Tank India's judges Aman Gupta and Vineeta Singh lauded Balakrishnan's courage to not accept their offer.

"It takes real guts to say no to a great funding offer on national TV to restart and recalibrate. I hope he is on to something huge soon. Massive respect and he will be back with a bang," boAt co-founder wrote on LinkedIn.

Vineeta Singh, CEO of Sugar cosmetics, tweeted, "I don’t have words to describe the courage, clarity and honesty of the entrepreneur who under the glare of 14 cameras is able to make the choice to be a better provider for his family rather than continuing to go after his dream!"

Read more: 'Rude, smug, greedy': Shark Tank entrepreneur says was harassed online after pitch