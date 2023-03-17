Shark Tank India: Parul Gulati reacts to trolling. 'End of the day I took Rs 1 crore'

Actor and entrepreneur Parul Gulati, who made a pitch for her brand Nish Hair on the finale of Shark Tank India season 2, recently spoke up about the trolling she has been receiving after she secured an investment of Rs 1 crore from Shark and CarDekho CEO Amit Jain for 2 percent equity.

Gulati faced criticism from netizens who alleged that the pitch was scripted and that judges on Shark Tank India would do better to invest in small businesses than support an already successful actor.

Speaking to ETimes, Parul Gulati said, "They are saying that it is scripted. Of course the first three lines of my pitch I wrote them." She added that just because she answered all the answers put forth by the judges, people assumed that the show was scripted. "What would happen if they believed that a girl could be witty and pretty? Just because I can give hazir jawaab (instant response) then it is wrong? Why do they think I would have written it?"

Gulati also told the publication that although the trolling did bother her for some time, at the end of the day she was the one who took home a deal of Rs 1 crore. "People also thought I was confident, actually, I was quite nervous when I started the pitch. It did irk me a little with the reaction I received. I thought, at the end of the day I took that Rs 1 crore cheque home, they didn't."

Read more: Shark Tank India's Vineeta Singh pitches Sugar, strikes Rs 5 crore deal with all other 'Sharks'