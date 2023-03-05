'I gave up': Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar reveals IVF experience. Took 25 injections

Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar recently revealed her struggle with IVF (in-vitro fertilization) during a pitch at the business reality show. The executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals admitted that she had to take 25 injections and deal with the emotional and physical pain that comes with it.

During a recent episode of Shark Tank India season 2, the sharks were evaluating a pitch for a home kit for IUI (intrauterine insemination) -- a type of artificial insemination. The pitchers also focused on the problems of infertility that women face.

It was then that Thapar opened up about how she was unable to get pregnant for the second time through IVF.

Namita Thapar said that she conceived her first child naturally when she was 28, but she faced problems for three-four years when she was trying for a second child. She then opted for IVF and took 25 injections, which caused her excessive emotional and physical pain.