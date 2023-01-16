Shark Tank India judges slammed for 'eww-ing' idea on breastmilk jewellery

Magic of Memories founder Preeti Magg presents her pitch on Shark Tank India. (Image credit: @SonyTV/Twitter)

Shark Tank India judges are facing flak on social media after they reacted with disgust to a pitch made by an entrepreneur who makes jewellery out of teeth, hair, and breastmilk.

The founder of Magic of Memories Preeti Magg said that her business idea also included soil from childhood home, flowers and more with which she makes bracelets, rings and pendants, among other jewellery.

Some of the judges, however, found the pitch repelling. BOAT co-founder Aman Gupta went "eww" over it while Shaadi.com co-founder Anupam Mittal accused the Magg of discriminating because she would not use semen to make jewellery with.

Read more: Sudha Murty is one of Twitter's top picks to judge 'Shark Tank Karnataka'

The judges' reaction did not sit well with netizens. "This guy on shark tank India just accused an entrepreneur of discrimination just because she would preserve breast milk but not sperm," tweeted Shahrukh (@shahrookhh).

Another user Soubhagya Bal (@soubhagya_bal) wrote, "Dear #SharkTankSeason2, what a disgusting approach by judges for a women entrepreneur of magic of memories. Let judges choose to invest or not but do not joke on idea. This time Shark Tank India may see new low. Started with joking of Recode Cosmetics and now Magic of Memories."

A third Twitter user Samrat (@BySamrat) commented, "The fact that none of the Sharks were able to honor the core ideology behind Magic of Memories explains a lot. It's a repeat of what went with Ring in Shark Tank USA."